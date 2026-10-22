Received gratuity money after leaving your job? Experts explain the tax-free limit; when you may have to pay income tax

Employees leaving their jobs after several years of service may receive gratuity as part of their final settlement. While gratuity is a retirement benefit paid by employers in recognition of an employee's service, the entire amount received may not necessarily be exempt from income tax.

Under the income tax rules, the exemption depends on factors such as the employee's category, years of service, last drawn salary and the amount of gratuity received. For most eligible private-sector employees, the maximum tax-free limit is ₹20 lakh. However, receiving less than ₹20 lakh does not automatically mean the entire payout will be tax-free.

How much gratuity is exempt from income tax? According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, gratuity received upon resignation, retirement or termination is governed by Section 10(10) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

For employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the tax-exempt amount is the lowest of three figures: the actual gratuity received, ₹20 lakh, or the amount calculated using the prescribed gratuity formula.

The formula for calculating the exemption is:

15/26 × Last drawn salary (basic salary + dearness allowance) × Completed years of service

For example, consider an employee whose last drawn basic salary and dearness allowance total ₹1 lakh per month and who has completed 20 years of service.

Using the formula, the gratuity amount eligible for exemption would be approximately ₹11.54 lakh.

If the employee receives ₹15 lakh as gratuity, only ₹11.54 lakh would be exempt under this calculation. The remaining ₹3.46 lakh would be taxable as salary income.

However, if the employee receives ₹10 lakh, the entire amount would be exempt because it is lower than the formula-based exemption.

For employees not covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, the exemption is calculated differently. It is the lowest of the actual gratuity received, ₹20 lakh, or half a month's average salary for each completed year of service, subject to the applicable calculation rules.

"Any amount over the exempt limit is taxed as salary income in the year of receipt," Anandan explained.

Does the ₹ 20 lakh tax-free gratuity limit apply to everyone? The ₹20 lakh exemption ceiling applies to eligible non-government employees, including most private-sector workers.

Anandan explained that the ceiling is an upper limit rather than an automatic exemption on every gratuity payment.

For instance, an employee receiving ₹25 lakh as gratuity cannot claim more than ₹20 lakh as exempt, even if the salary-based calculation produces a higher amount. At least ₹5 lakh would therefore be taxable.

The ₹20 lakh exemption is also a lifetime aggregate limit across employers. This means employees who have already claimed a gratuity exemption from a previous employer may have a reduced exemption available when receiving gratuity from another employer.

Government employees are treated differently. Qualifying gratuity received by eligible government employees is fully exempt from income tax without a monetary ceiling.

However, employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) are not automatically treated as government employees for this exemption. They generally remain subject to the applicable ₹20 lakh ceiling.

According to Anandan, the ₹20 lakh tax-exemption ceiling for eligible private-sector employees has not been increased under the recent rules.

Is gratuity taxable if you resign before completing five years? Employees generally become eligible for gratuity after completing five years of continuous service. However, there are exceptions.

Anandan said that permanent employees who resign before completing five years are generally not entitled to gratuity under the usual eligibility rules.

The five-year requirement does not apply in cases of death or disablement, including disablement caused by disease. In such circumstances, gratuity may become payable regardless of the employee's length of service.

Fixed-term employees are also treated differently under the newer labour framework.

According to Anandan, eligible fixed-term employees can receive gratuity on a proportionate basis without completing the five-year service requirement. Such payments can qualify for exemption under Section 10(10), subject to the applicable limits.

This means the tax treatment does not fundamentally depend on whether an employee is permanent, contractual or fixed-term. Instead, it depends on the applicable gratuity law, the employee's eligibility and the amount received.

What should employees check before filing their income tax returns? Employees who receive gratuity after leaving their jobs should first determine how much of the payment qualifies for exemption.

The calculation depends on their employment category, applicable salary components, completed service period and any gratuity exemption previously claimed.

For instance, an employee who has worked for multiple employers over their career should not assume that a fresh ₹20 lakh exemption is available every time they change jobs.

Employees should also distinguish between the gratuity amount received and the portion eligible for exemption. Even when the payment is below ₹20 lakh, a part may become taxable if it exceeds the formula-based limit.

Any taxable portion is included under the head 'Income from Salaries' for the relevant financial year.