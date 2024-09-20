Money
Trapped in bureaucracy: The ordeal of recovering unclaimed shares in India
Aprajita Sharma 8 min read 20 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Navigating the maze of India’s Investor Education and Protection Fund often turns recovering unclaimed shares into a bureaucratic nightmare. Despite reforms, many investors remain trapped in outdated processes, while a lack of awareness leaves others unaware of their lost assets.
For Ashita Awasthy, the journey to reclaim her father's long-forgotten shares has been a gruelling odyssey. Bought in the 1990s and discovered in 2015, the shares—some jointly held with her and others in her mother's name—had languished for decades, a silent testament to the bureaucratic labyrinth that plagues India's Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), often ensnaring unsuspecting investors.
