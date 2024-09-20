Trapped in bureaucracy: The ordeal of recovering unclaimed shares in India

In a gazette notification on 9 September, the IEPF addressed several procedural challenges. A key amendment simplifies the transmission of shares. “Claimants no longer need to produce a succession certificate or court order for the transmission of shares. Instead, a legal heir certificate issued by a revenue authority not below the rank of tehsildar, along with indemnity bonds and a no-objection certificate (NOC) from other legal heirs, will suffice. Probate of a will is also not required unless mandated under the Indian Succession Act, 1925. This is a significant change, as claimants previously had to endure high court and lawyer fees and wait over a year for a court order," says Garg.