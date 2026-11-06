Recovery calls at work: What can borrowers do when loan recovery agents repeatedly call or contact their colleagues?

Missing an EMI on a personal loan, home loan, credit card loan or any other debt can bring financial pressure and psychological stress. If repayment isn’t planned well, it can lead to delays and, eventually, default.

That is often when recovery agents enter the picture. Repeated recovery calls at work can threaten a borrower’s professional standing, reputation, privacy and dignity.

Lenders do have the legal right to recover outstanding dues under the terms of the loan agreement. Even so, recovery agents cannot use intimidation, physical force, public humiliation, personal threats, abuse or workplace harassment to force repayment.

To protect borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its recovery guidelines over the years as technology and practices have changed. The latest norms take effect on 1 January 2027.

What do RBI guidelines say? The RBI already prohibits lenders and recovery agents from intimidating, threatening or harassing borrowers. It also bars publicly humiliating a borrower or intruding on their personal life and privacy. Threats of physical violence and anonymous threatening calls are strictly prohibited, as are calls before 8 am or after 7 pm. Lenders are accountable for the conduct of their outsourced agents.

The RBI issued comprehensive amendments on 6 August 2026, covering banks, NBFCs and other regulated lenders. From 1 January 2027, these lenders must have recovery policies, vet and train their agents, follow codes of conduct and set up dedicated grievance-redress mechanisms.

Basic guidelines related to loan recovery and agent conduct that will be applicable from next year are as follows: Recovery agent contact will be limited strictly between 8 am and 7 pm. Mandatory one day's prior intimation before any first in-person visit. Prohibition on using tech to remotely lock or restrict personal devices (phones/laptops) unless the loan specifically financed that device. Complete ban on accessing personal data, such as contacts, photos, or text messages, on borrowers' devices. Prohibition of abusive language, public shaming, or contacting relatives/colleagues. Requirement for recovery agents to hold certifications (such as IIBF). Agents may discuss recovery matters and the borrower’s repayment difficulties only with the borrower or guarantor. Lenders must also document recovery calls and communications and retain recordings for six months.

View full Image View full Image These are illustrative steps that recovery agents can and cannot do. Borrowers should know them in order to protect themselves and their financial integrity.

How can borrowers protect themselves? The simplest step is to clear dues on time. If you are struggling, speak to your lender early and ask whether the loan can be restructured under its terms.

If recovery proceedings have begun, keep your call logs, take screenshots of messages and note down the details of any colleagues who were contacted. Use this evidence to complain to the lender’s grievance redressal office, and demand that the inappropriate behaviour, threats or third-party contact stop.

If the lender doesn’t comply or doesn’t respond within 30 days, you can approach the RBI Ombudsman under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026. If you face threats or physical harm, you can also file a police complaint.

Also Read | Defaulted on your loan? Know what banks can and cannot legally do

Missing an EMI is a lapse on the borrower’s part, and lenders have the right to recover what they are owed. But recovery does not mean giving up your dignity. Borrowers should address genuine dues responsibly while using regulatory and legal remedies to protect their privacy, livelihood and reputation. Knowing the latest rules and your rights is the best protection.