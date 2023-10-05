Recurring deposit interest rates: Post Office, SBI, HDFC Bank 5-year RD rates compared
RD interest rates: The recurring deposit scheme provides an opportunity to build up savings through regular monthly deposits of fixed sum over a period of time
Recurring deposit interest rates: For the December quarter, the government increased the interest rate on the five-year recurring deposit scheme while retaining the rates for all other small savings schemes. Just like fixed deposits (FDs), recurring deposits (RDs) are also popular investment tools among people, especially salaried and senior citizens. The recurring deposit scheme provides an opportunity to build up savings through regular monthly deposits of fixed sum over a period of time.