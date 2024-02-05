Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates 2024: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank
Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates 2024: Recurring deposit (RD), like fixed deposit (FD), offers interest rates based on tenure and age. If you are a senior citizen, the interest rate would be higher. The interest rate on an FD and an RD is almost similar. Usually, both offer 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate to senior citizens.