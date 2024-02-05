 Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates 2024: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank | Mint
Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates 2024: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank

 Sangeeta Ojha

Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates 2024: A comparison of RD rates offered by top banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI

The interest rate on an FD and an RD is almost similar. (IStock)Premium
Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates 2024: Recurring deposit (RD), like fixed deposit (FD), offers interest rates based on tenure and age. If you are a senior citizen, the interest rate would be higher. The interest rate on an FD and an RD is almost similar. Usually, both offer 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate to senior citizens.

SBI Recurring Deposit (RD) latest interest rates

SBI offers Recurring deposits at interest rates of  6.50% to 7% p.a. to other depositors, and 7.35% to 7.5% to senior citizens with a minimum monthly deposit of 100. The tenure for SBI RD ranges from 1 year to 10 years.  These rates are effective from December 27, 2023.

1 Year to less than 2 years 6.80%

2 years to less than 3 years 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.50%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.50%

HDFC Recurring Deposit (RD) latest interest rates

RD interest rates in HDFC range from 4.50% to 7% per annum to general and  5% to 7.75% for senior citizens One can open an HDFC recurring deposit account with a minimum deposit of 1,000  with tenures ranging from 6 months to 10 years. These rates are effective from January 24, 2023.

6 Months 4.50%

9 Months 5.75%

12 Months 6.60%

15 Months 7.10%

24 Months 7.00%

27 Months 7.00%

36 Months 7.00%

39 Months 7.00%

48 Months 7.00%

60 Months 7.00%

90 Months 7.00%

120 Months 7.00%

ICICI Bank Recurring Deposit (RD) latest Interest Rates

ICICI provides two types of recurring deposits, i.e. RD for regular citizens which offers an interest of 4.75 % to 7.10%, and RD for senior citizens which offers 5.25% to 7.60% for senior citizens. The investment tenure ranges between 6 months to 10 years and the minimum amount needed is 500. These rates are effective from 24 February 2023.

6 months 4.75%

9 months 6.00%

12 months 6.70%

15 months 7.10% 

18 months 7.10% 

21 months 7.10% 

24 months 7.10% 

27 months 7.00% 

30 months 7.00%

33 months 7.00% 

36 months 7.00% 

Above 3 years upto 5 years 7.00% 

Above 5 years upto 10 years 6.90% 


 

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 02:42 PM IST
