Recurring deposit (RD) interest rates: These banks offer up to 8.5%

Recurring deposit (RD) is a popular savings scheme. In the recurring deposit account, the customer makes the payments in installments and receives the maturity amount at the maturity date. Top lenders including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others give you the option of opening an RD account. Apart from these banks and post office, RD accounts can be opened with the Small finance banks (SFBs) too.