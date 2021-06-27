Recurring deposit (RD) latest interest rates: SBI vs Post Office deposits1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Recurring deposit: The instalment amount once fixed in SBI and Post Office RD cannot be altered
Recurring deposit (RD) is a well-known saving scheme for many in India. In the RD account, the customer makes the payments in instalments and receives the maturity amount at the maturity date. The instalment amount once fixed, cannot be altered. An RD account can be opened with a bank or post office. Both State Bank of India (SBI) and Post Office offer RD options to their customers.
SBI Recurring Deposit (RD)
SBI RD rates effective 8 January 2021
1 year to less than 2 years - 4.9%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) latest interest rates
5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD) effective 1 April 2021
5.8 % per annum (quarterly compounded)
