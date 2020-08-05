Redeemed your MF? It’s important to report capital gains or losses in ITR

“Capital losses in one year can be carried forward and set off against capital gains in another year. This can be done in eight successive years. For example, in FY20-21 if you have incurred a capital loss on the sale of mutual funds and disclosed it in ITR, the next year if you sell other mutual funds and earns capital gains, you can set off the gains with past years losses and reduce your tax liability. However, you will only be able to carry forward these losses if you file ITR in the prescribed time," said Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, a Kolkata-based tax advisory firm.