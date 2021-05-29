Redemption rate of 1st Sovereign Gold Bond Tranche set 80% higher vs issue price

The first tranche was issued during 5-20 November, 2015, at an issue price of Rs2,684. This leaves investors with 80% gains (CAGR of 12.5%). By way of comparison, the Nifty CAGR over this period works out to about 13.5%. If we include dividends, the Nifty return works out to be higher. The Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES, an ETF tracking the Nifty has delivered a return of 14.85% over the past five years.

