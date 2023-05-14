Is rent paid for redevelopment projects taxed?3 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 09:51 PM IST
To facilitate redevelopment and to compensate flat owners for the hardship faced by them during such work, a developer might offer them compensation in the form of rent to ensure alternative accommodation for the duration of the project.
Construction work is going on at a steady pace in approximately 11,125 building sites in Mumbai currently. A large chunk of this pertains to redevelopment projects— the renovation of an existing property, residential or commercial, for various reasons. To be sure, such projects are being undertaken in other parts of the country as well. To facilitate redevelopment and to compensate flat owners for the hardship faced by them during such work, a developer might offer them compensation in the form of rent to ensure alternative accommodation for the duration of the project. This compensation may either be paid in lump sum or as a monthly payout. Should this amount be treated by the recipient as taxable income?
