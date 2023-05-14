Construction work is going on at a steady pace in approximately 11,125 building sites in Mumbai currently. A large chunk of this pertains to redevelopment projects— the renovation of an existing property, residential or commercial, for various reasons. To be sure, such projects are being undertaken in other parts of the country as well. To facilitate redevelopment and to compensate flat owners for the hardship faced by them during such work, a developer might offer them compensation in the form of rent to ensure alternative accommodation for the duration of the project. This compensation may either be paid in lump sum or as a monthly payout. Should this amount be treated by the recipient as taxable income?

Let us take the hypothetical example of Ravi, who resides in a flat at Shreeji Co-operative Society Ltd. The society decides to opt for redevelopment and hands the project to, say, builder A. The latter provides alternative accommodation charges of ₹20,000 per month to Ravi. Ravi shifts to another flat, but the rent here is ₹18,000. Should the balance ₹2,000 per month be added to his taxable income? Let us consider another instance. Builder A provides alternative accommodation charges and hardship allowance to Varsha, who also resides in the same society, in the form of a lump sum amount of ₹10 lakh. Varsha, however, moves to her parents‘ flat and does not utilise the amount for the aforesaid purpose. What would be the tax implication for Varsha?

As per the Income Tax Act, all revenue receipts and certain capital receipts specifically mentioned in the Act are taxable. Hence, we need to first evaluate whether this compensation for alternate accommodation, hardship allowance, etc. is a revenue or a capital receipt under income tax laws.

As the property has been given for redevelopment, compensation is paid by the builder on account of the hardship faced by the flat owner due to the displacement of its occupants. The said payment is in the nature of hardship allowance/rehabilitation allowance. In such a scenario, the compensation received by the assessee towards displacement in terms of the development agreement is not a revenue receipt. It constitutes capital receipt and hence is not liable to tax. This understanding has been confirmed by a recent order by the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) – Mumbai in the case of Ajay Parasmal Kothari. Thus, in the example above, Ravi will not have to add the rent received or any part of it to his taxable income. Irrespective of the fact whether it was utilised for the purpose of alternate accommodation or not, it will be treated as capital receipt and is thus not taxable. For the same reason, Varsha also will not have to pay any tax on the lump sum amount received from the builder.

Let’s take another example. Rama has a commercial shop at Ramesh Co-operative Society. The co-operative society opts for redevelopment with builder B. The latter provides alternative accommodation charges and hardship allowance lumpsum of ₹20 lakh to Rama. Should this be added to Rama’s taxable income? Similarly, Pammi had given her flat at the same society on rent. Builder B provides alternative monthly accommodation charges and hardship allowance of ₹20,000. Should Pammi pay tax on this amount?

Compensation paid by the builder on account of hardship faced by the owner of a property due to displacement of the occupants, alternate accommodation, etc., is in the nature of capital receipt. So, both Rama and Pammi will not have to pay any tax on the lump sum or monthly amount received from the builder.

As a corollary to the recent judgement by ITAT in the case of Ajay Kothari, we can conclude that irrespective of the fact whether the property is residential, commercial, self-occupied or let out, it will be treated as capital receipt and thus not taxable. However, this is a grey area that the tax assessing officer can challenge in the courts.

Nitesh Buddhadev is the founder of Nimit Consultancy.