Re-elected: Meet AMFI leadership team — All about Chairman Sundeep Sikka and Vice-Chairman Vishal Kapoor

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has re-elected Sundeep Sikka, Managing Director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, as its Chairman and Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, as Vice Chairman.

The two executives were unanimously re-elected by AMFI's Board of Directors following the industry's Annual General Meeting, the association said on Friday. They will continue to lead the mutual fund industry's efforts towards strategic growth, strengthening investor trust and promoting financial inclusion.

AMFI is the apex industry body representing all asset management companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

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Who is Sundeep Sikka? Sundeep Sikka has more than 30 years of experience in financial services and currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of Nippon Life India Asset Management.

He joined the organisation in 2003 and became one of the youngest CEOs in India's mutual fund industry in 2009.

During his tenure, the company expanded its scale, established a strategic partnership with Nippon Life Insurance, acquired Goldman Sachs Asset Management India and subsequently listed on the stock exchange, according to Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Sikka is serving his second term as AMFI Chairman. He has also led several industry committees and has been associated with bodies including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

He is also a speaker at national and global forums and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Who is Vishal Kapoor? Vishal Kapoor has more than three decades of experience in financial services, spanning asset management and banking.

He currently serves as CEO of Bandhan AMC, where he is overseeing the organisation's next phase of growth, including strengthening its distribution network, accelerating digital adoption and expanding its product portfolio across equity, fixed income and alternatives, according to Bandhan AMC.

Before joining Bandhan AMC, Kapoor worked at Standard Chartered Bank as Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management.

Earlier, he was associated with American Express and ITC Threadneedle AMC in various roles and geographies.

At American Express, Kapoor served as Senior Director and Head of Financial Advisory Services in India. He also worked as Director and Head of Products for American Express Global Financial Services in New York.

Kapoor has contributed to the development of India's wealth management industry and has been part of several industry working groups formed by regulators and industry associations.

He has been associated with the Financial Planning and Standards Board of India and the Financial Intermediaries Association of India as a Director. He also chairs AMFI's Standing Committee for Mutual Fund Distributors.

Kapoor holds a management degree from IIM Ahmedabad and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from St Xavier's College, Kolkata.