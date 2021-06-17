Re-engineered registration process for not-for-profit organizations

As discussed above, every NPO accepting donations will have to seek separate approval to be considered as ‘eligible donee’. Under the erstwhile mechanism, the NPOs were required to obtain such approval only once and did not have any further reporting obligations in respect of donations received. Going forward, all such entities will have to submit an Annual Statement in respect of donations received during the year with effect from the financial year 2021-22. It is intended to make the details of donations available in the centralized tax records of the taxpayer/donor basis this statement. The objective is to aid the donor in claiming the benefit at the time of filing his tax return. A deduction would be likely be available only for donations appearing in the tax records of donors. It seems that the process flow would be like one for withholding tax. This should help plug loopholes and help genuine donors in claiming the tax benefits. This will be possible through facilitation of one-on-one matching between donations received by exempt entities and donations claimed by the donor.