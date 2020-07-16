Refunds from life insurance plans depend on policy type and tenure

In case of a unit-linked insurance plan, you should be able to claim the current value of the unit, without any deductions. In case of traditional endowment plans, the surrender charges are relatively higher. These charges decrease with time. The method of calculating surrender value is specified in the policy schedule. Since you have paid premiums for over five years, surrender value should be relatively higher. If you have a term insurance plan, there is no surrender value, and you would not get any refund from the policy.