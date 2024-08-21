Can a professor, lawyer or doctor give investment advice? Sebi has a plan
Summary
- Sebi proposes part-time investment advisor and research analyst roles, allowing professionals like professors and doctors to offer investment advice. Current RIAs have mixed views on the feasibility and effectiveness of part-time advisors
M. Pattabiraman, a physics professor at IIT Madras, teaches complex theories to eager students. Beyond the classroom, he’s also a well-known personal finance figure, with nine of his financial calculators featured on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) investor education site.