Can a professor, lawyer or doctor give investment advice? Sebi has a plan

Consider an engineer who can leverage his/her mathematical expertise to become an IA/RA. Under the current rules, the engineer cannot obtain the IA/RA license without leaving their full-time job and committing entirely to the new venture. However, if the proposed part-time IA/RA rules are finalized, the engineer could first pursue this business on a part-time basis. This approach allows them to test the waters and switch to full-time investment research or advisory.