Regular vs direct mutual funds: Higher expense ratio isn’t the only drawback; what else investors should know

Regular vs direct mutual funds: Regular plans incur higher fees due to agent commissions, while direct plans are managed by investors. But that should not be the only factor in choosing a plan. Here's what else you should know.

Eshita Gain
Published8 Oct 2026, 10:37 AM IST
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Regular vs direct mutual funds: Higher expense ratio isn’t the only drawback; what else investors should know
Regular vs direct mutual funds: Higher expense ratio isn’t the only drawback; what else investors should know(AI-generated image for illustration purpose only.)

Regular and direct mutual fund plans invest in the same underlying securities, share the same investment objective, and are managed by the same fund manager. The key difference is that in a regular plan, the fund is managed by agents or fund advisors, whereas in a direct plan, the fund is managed directly by the investor.

This also makes the expense ratio of regular plans higher than that of direct plans, as agents charge a commission of around 0.5% to 1.5%, which is paid by the investor. This difference may appear small, but even a gap of around 1% can have a major impact on returns over a long investment horizon.

However, the higher expense ratio is not the only drawback investors should be aware of when choosing between regular and direct mutual fund plans. Here's what else investors need to know.

Potential conflict of interest

In regular plans, there is the possibility of conflict of interest because the distributor is also compensated by the product manufacturer, said Harendra Zatakia, a Sebi RIA and the founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory.

However, that does not mean the recommendation is necessarily wrong or unsuitable. The investor should understand the economic incentive and how the intermediary is compensated, he added.

Also Read | RBI MPC rate decision: Key mutual fund portfolio changes to make after Oct 7

Zatakia advised investors to ask two simple questions before opting for a regular mutual fund plan: “Who is paying for the advice I am receiving and is this fund the best solution for my objective, or simply the product being recommended?”

This essentially means that the objective should not be to assume that commission-based advice is wrong, but to ensure that product selection is driven by suitability rather than compensation.

How much more does a regular plan cost?

The primary drawback of regular plans is the higher ongoing cost, which continues for as long as the investment remains in the mutual fund plan and compounds over time. An expense ratio is the annual fee charged by a mutual fund to manage an investor's money and cover operational costs, which is expressed as a percentage of the investor's total investment.

The benefit, on the other hand, is the service provided by a distributor, which includes help with scheme selection, transactions, documentation, operational support and ongoing handholding. For a first-time or less experienced investor, that convenience can have real value, the expert noted.

To understand the extra costs involved when opting for a regular mutual fund plan over a direct one, let's consider a 25 lakh investment earning a hypothetical gross return of 12% a year:

  • Direct plan: Illustrative expense ratio of 0.75% → net return of 11.25%
  • Regular plan: Illustrative expense ratio of 1.75% → net return of 10.25%

HorizonDirect planRegular planDifference
5 years 42.60 lakh 40.72 lakh 1.88 lakh
10 years 72.60 lakh 66.33 lakh 6.27 lakh
15 years 1.24 crore 1.08 crore 15.71 lakh
20 years 2.11 crore 1.76 crore 34.83 lakh

Over 20 years, the difference is approximately 34.8 lakh under these assumptions, which can be substantial. However, this is an illustration and not a return forecast, Zatakia said.

Should you switch from regular to direct plans?

Direct plans do not necessarily mean going entirely DIY, as investors can engage a Sebi-registered investment adviser for financial planning. Existing regular-plan investors, however, should not switch blindly just to lower costs. They should first consider their portfolio, tax implications and any transition costs.

Also Read | ₹10,000 monthly SIP, ₹46 lakh corpus: Which mutual funds topped 10-year returns?

According to Zatakia, investors should consider the following factors before switching mutual fund plans:

  • Capital gains tax that may arise on redemption
  • Exit loads and lock-ins, including applicable ELSS restrictions
  • Suitability and quality of the existing funds
  • Difference in expense ratio and the resulting long-term benefit
  • Whether the transition should be done immediately or in phases

“Switching is a portfolio decision, not merely a transaction. The objective should be to move to the right portfolio at the right cost while avoiding unnecessary tax and transaction costs,” he added.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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