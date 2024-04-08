Regulating index providers is the need of the hour
Summary
- The regulations provide for mandatory adherence to IOSCO’s principles, constitution of oversight committee to review index design, and powers of Sebi to initiate special audit, among others.
Trying to “beat the market" is taking a backseat today as investors seem to find “replicating the market returns" easier and more intuitive. In his seminal paper on ‘efficient market hypothesis’, Nobel laureate Eugene Fama’s theorem posits that it is not possible to beat the market as all information is fully reflected in the stock prices, and neither technical analysis nor fundamental analysis can help one achieve more than market returns on a sustained basis. However, it is possible to achieve market returns by passive investing.