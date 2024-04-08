Regulating index providers is the need of the hour

While the consultation paper proposed that Sebi registration must be taken by Indian and foreign index providers if the users of the indices are located in India, irrespective of dealing with Indian or global assets, the final regulations are made applicable only to Indian and foreign index providers administering ‘significant indices’ comprising of securities listed on Indian exchanges for Indian users. Registration shall be considered based on fulfilment of fit and proper criteria, minimum requirements for net worth, among other criteria. The 2022 paper, while duly acknowledging that there is transparency to the extent that the methodology and composition are disclosed in the providers’ websites, points out that there is room for discretion, which increases the susceptibility to governance challenges like conflicts of interest and manipulation. Further, news of inclusion or exclusion of stocks in the indices is price-sensitive and, if not properly handled, could lead to insider trading. The regulations provide for mandatory adherence to IOSCO’s principles, constitution of oversight committee to review index design, and powers of Sebi to initiate special audit, among others. Bringing index providers under the regulatory ambit is timely and crucial, even as passive investing is becoming actively preferred.