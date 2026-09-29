Balancing regulatory oversight and operational autonomy in insurance sector

Suresh Mathur
4 min read29 Sep 2026, 03:39 PM IST
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The regulator amended its corporate governance master circular to set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the variable pay of every member of the key managerial personnel, covering the entire C-suite.
Summary
Regulators should act firmly on solvency, mis-selling, policyholder mistreatment and conduct violations, while leaving legitimate decisions on capital allocation, distribution and management incentives to insurers’ boards.

In recent months, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has taken several significant supervisory steps.

In May, the regulator amended its corporate governance master circular to set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the variable pay of every member of the key managerial personnel, covering the entire C-suite. Months earlier, Irdai barred Edelweiss Life, Pramerica Life, ACKO General, and Niva Bupa from opening new branches for six months following breaches of the expense of management (EoM) limits. In all, 23 insurers sought forbearance for exceeding the cap.

Also Read | Irdai’s insurance overhaul: What it means for policyholders

The same applies to distribution. The 2023 EoM reform set an overall ceiling of 30–35% of gross written premium and let each insurer decide how to spend within it. A digital-first insurer will spend differently from one building a rural agent network, and neither is necessarily wrong.

Now, IRDAI is proposing to recalibrate that framework. The recent consultation paper proposes bringing the EoM limit for general insurers from 30% to 20% over five years, along with product- and channel-specific commission caps. For life insurers, the proposed company-level EoM limit would move to 15% within two years and 12.5% within five years.

The objective—to curb mis-selling, control high costs and improve value for policyholders—is legitimate. But eliminating waste is different from compressing distribution economics. An insurer building a new market, agency network or technology platform will have very different costs from a mature insurer. A lower EoM ceiling could reduce room for investments needed to expand coverage.

The same applies to intermediaries. Distribution is not simply a cost; it is the sales force, advice and last-mile reach through which millions access insurance. IRDAI has rightly raised concerns about rising distributor remuneration, but the better question is whether that cost creates value through customer acquisition, advice, servicing and persistency.

That matters for India’s Insurance for All by 2047 ambition. Non-life insurance penetration was only around 1% of GDP in FY2024-25. India needs more distribution and investment—not simply cheaper distribution. If commissions are compressed too aggressively, some models could become commercially unattractive, reducing investment in harder-to-reach segments.

Also Read | Beyond premiums: here is how your health insurance is rated

The regulator should act firmly against mis-selling, opaque remuneration and unsuitable incentives. But these are conduct questions. The regulator should determine what outcomes are unacceptable; boards and management should determine how to build the business within those boundaries.

The wrong signal to investors

India raised the insurance FDI cap from 74% to 100% to attract capital, technology and global participation. The 2025 insurance law changes linked higher FDI with capital augmentation, technology adoption, greater competition and deeper penetration.

Yet insurance penetration remained at 3.7% of GDP in FY2024–25, with non-life at just 1%. India is asking insurers to attract capital, expand distribution and deepen coverage while simultaneously constraining how they invest to achieve that growth.

An investor will reasonably ask: if the regulator increasingly prescribes solvency, branches, executive pay and commissions, how much commercial discretion is left for the board?

The answer should be clear: strategy, capital allocation, distribution, technology, talent and the business model—within regulatory guardrails.

Policyholders pay the price

An insurer unable to design its own distribution may underinvest or build its own branches, sales teams and technology. Those are fixed costs. Intermediaries are paid when they deliver business. Squeezing intermediary economics does not automatically lower the cost of reaching customers; it can raise it.

Trust is already fragile. In FY2023–24, health insurers disallowed or repudiated claims worth about 26,000 crore, up 19.1% from the previous year. About 11% of health claims by number were rejected and another 6% were pending at March 2024. General and health insurance grievances on Bima Bharosa reached 1.37 lakh in FY2024–25, while total grievances across life, general and health insurance were about 2.57 lakh.

These are areas where regulatory attention is clearly justified: claims conduct, disclosure, mis-selling, grievance resolution and customer service.

Points to ponder

The regulator’s mandate is solvency, policyholder protection and conduct standards. That is already a large job. It does not need to set a CFO’s pay, pick distribution channels or ration branches.

India’s distribution network grew from roughly 4.8 million to nearly 8.3 million between FY2020-21 and FY2024-25. That expansion reflects the opportunity—and the investment required to reach more customers.

Also Read | Something rotten: Irdai has sniffed out what ails India’s insurance sector

The regulator should step in firmly when an insurer compromises solvency, mis-sells a product, mistreats a policyholder or violates conduct standards. But where the issue is how a legitimate insurer allocates money, builds distribution or structures management incentives, the board should retain primary responsibility.

The regulator should enforce conduct. Insurers should run their business.

Suresh Mathur is a former executive director of Irdai. Views are personal.

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