Balancing regulatory oversight and operational autonomy in insurance sector

In May, the regulator amended its corporate governance master circular to set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the variable pay of every member of the key managerial personnel, covering the entire C-suite. Months earlier, Irdai barred Edelweiss Life, Pramerica Life, ACKO General, and Niva Bupa from opening new branches for six months following breaches of the expense of management (EoM) limits. In all, 23 insurers sought forbearance for exceeding the cap.