Regulator’s Skin-in-the-game rule is good in spirit, but needs simplification

The third problem is the mandate on where the money will be invested. A fund manager managing equities is forced to invest in only equities, and while I may be managing a mid-cap fund, I may not have a risk appetite for 100% equities. A liquid fund manager is forced to hold 50% of his money in liquid funds for three years, which is a bad allocation of capital. And everyone who doesn’t manage dedicated schemes has to hold all schemes of the asset management company (AMC) in assets under management (AUM)-weighted proportion. We at Edelweiss don’t even have that many schemes, but that is about 20 funds for each of us, which is definitely not optimal. Not to mention, if your AMC has an 80:20 debt-equity AUM, this automatically becomes your asset allocation. The AMC’s business model cannot decide the asset allocation of the head of HR.

