Kathleen Kostrzewa knew when she retired from her job as an IT and business-development executive at Avon Products Inc. in 2015 that she wanted to pivot to a nonprofit where she could “do good work and give back." An outplacement counselor she consulted told her she’d likely go through “multiple tries and not get it right at first," she says.

The advice helped Ms. Kostrzewa, who is now 71, to experiment and accept that changing courses later in life is less a sprint than a slow jog with a lot of stumbles and retries along the way. She volunteered at a charter school, but soon quit because she spent more time waiting to be assigned students than helping anyone. She volunteered at a food pantry. After she and her husband moved to Los Angeles from Rhode Island three years ago, she worked at a program that teaches coding to children, leading an effort to recruit girls.

She didn’t find what she calls her “ideal landing" until last year when she became a fellow at the EnCorps STEM Teachers Program, which provides math and science tutoring to mostly minority and immigrant students in poor communities in Los Angeles. She’s now the full-time director of strategy and, in addition, tutors two middle-schoolers in math several times a week.

“I’m pulling on everything I learned in business and doing work I think is important and going back to my roots," says Ms. Kostrzewa, who had considered becoming a math teacher in college.

The watchword

Reinvention has become the watchword of retirement—the idea that our later years are no longer a time of leisure, but a time to tackle new pursuits, to fulfill lifelong passions that were pushed aside as we made money and raised families. Career coaches, psychologists and gerontologists encourage people in their 50s, 60s and older to forge ahead on unfamiliar paths. Social-media sites are filled with stories about baby boomers who have opened vineyards, become artists or taken jobs at nonprofits after decades spent as corporate executives and professionals.

It’s a pretty picture. But it isn’t the reality. The truth is that most retirees don’t venture down unfamiliar paths to reinvigorate themselves and master a new calling. Many people, of course, can’t afford it; they don’t have the luxury of quitting their jobs to take on new work that may not pay as much, or anything at all. But even those who could afford it typically don’t follow this path either. And they don’t for a simple reason: It’s very hard.

“The path to new purpose can be a bumpy road, involving trial and error and a fair amount of adaptation and persistence," says Marc Freedman, founder and CEO of Encore.org, a nonprofit bridging generational divides. “It takes time to navigate to an entirely new chapter in life and work—just think of how long it takes young people to find their way from adolescence to adulthood."

For those who do, Mr. Freedman adds, “the payoff can be enormous. For many it can involve some of their most meaningful and enduring contributions to life."

Sociologist Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot, in her book “The Third Chapter," found that an “intermission"—a period marked by confusion and reflection—is critical for people seeking to start over after a lifetime of intensive work in one career. During this intermission, her research subjects had to learn to withstand feeling unmoored and to enjoy unstructured time so they could separate from the past and consider future directions.

Dream, don’t research

One reason reinvention is so difficult is that many people go about it the wrong way. They think it’s something they can learn from reading books, or from filling out questionnaires to find what they are really passionate about. But that inevitably leads them down all sorts of misguided, frustrating paths.

Instead of diligently researching new options, Drexel University psychologist John Kounios advises people to get more sleep and dream, take walks in nature, go swimming or do any activity that’s fun and allows their minds to wander. “That’s when you tend to have crazy, wild thoughts, an a-ha moment," says Mr. Kounios who has studied creativity. “Finding a second act is a form of problem solving, but to discover it you have to get away from analytic thinking."

Then there’s the difficulty of starting from the bottom. That can hold people back in two different ways. First, starting from the bottom means learning a new skill will take time—a daunting obstacle for older adults who may feel that time is the one thing they don’t have a lot of.

Add to that the ego element. For many men and women who have spent years climbing corporate or professional ranks and gaining proficiency and status, the idea of being a beginner again can be difficult at best and humiliating at worst. Suddenly they are novices, more prone to making mistakes than to providing direction to others.

“When you’ve been doing something for a long time, you have connections and privileges, and it’s unsettling when that’s gone," says Joe Dworetzky, who practiced law for 35 years in Philadelphia and served for four years as the city solicitor before relocating, because of his wife’s career, to San Francisco in 2011 when he turned 60.

In San Francisco, Mr. Dworetzky continued to work remotely as a lawyer, but also wrote fiction and nonfiction, and began posting some of his writing on a website his son helped him design. “I was constantly getting slammed or misunderstood about what I was writing—and I had such a tiny audience," he says. “It was hard—and lonely."

He persisted, he says, because he enjoyed the process of writing “even if I’m never as good as I want to be," and because after more than three decades as a lawyer, “the next case isn’t that different from the one before."

Then, by serendipity, he discovered his talents as a cartoonist. After writing a young adult novel, Mr. Dworetzky decided, as a lark, to try to illustrate it. He had never studied art; his drawing experience consisted mostly of doodling during legal meetings. Now he started to teach himself to draw figures of people “in a cartoonlike way" and to post a drawing on his website every day.

“I was starting from ground zero and my drawings were horrific, so I started writing a little text, to distract from the art—and after a few months it occurred to me, ‘These are cartoons,’ ’’ he says. He began producing hundreds of cartoons, about dating and marriage, politics and the pandemic, and placed some with the Huffington Post and SF Weekly.

Mr. Dworetzky’s wish to have “more than a hobby" led him to return to school to hone his skills as a writer and cartoonist. In 2018, he enrolled in Stanford University’s Distinguished Career Institute, a program for executives and professionals in transition. He bonded with others in the program who were grappling with late change, took courses with undergraduates and worked on the Stanford Daily student newspaper.

Last year, he earned a master’s degree in journalism from Stanford. He was three times as old as the youngest person in his graduate-school class and twice as old as the next oldest. “But they were so smart and focused, and I made great friends," says Mr. Dworetzky. He now works at the Bay City News, a wire service, as both a cartoonist and a legal-affairs and culture and arts reporter.

Young leaders

As Mr. Dworetzky discovered, one secret to reinvention is to keep trying and risk faltering, and even failing. Ellen Langer, a psychology professor at Harvard University, thinks it’s easier for older than young adults to make blunders and expose themselves as beginners. “At 20, you’re more self-conscious and think you have to please others. But at 60 you hopefully care less about what people think of you, so you’re freer to change," she says.

One of the key ingredients to a successful career restart, in fact, is being enthusiastic about working with and for much younger people. This requires balancing confidence and humility, and being prepared to learn whatever one needs to know to stay relevant.

Ms. Kostrzewa at the EnCorps STEM program has enlisted the help of her colleagues, most of whom are younger than her 40-something children, to become adept at using Zoom, Google docs and other technology. Though she led global projects during her corporate career, she used to communicate with staff mostly by phone.

She is also reflecting about race and racism. “I’m in an organization now where diversity and inclusion is so important, and that has made me think about my unconscious biases—and how many I had when I worked with Black employees in the past," she says.

It’s precisely this chance to engage in fresh thinking and experiences that makes starting over later in life so compelling. “Some of my friends and relatives tell me, ‘You don’t have to work so hard at your age,’ ’’ says Ms. Kostrzewa, who is sometimes at her desk by 6 a.m. “But I was thrilled when the seventh-grader I tutor got an A in math last year, and I’ve never wanted to sit on a beach or watch Netflix all day."

