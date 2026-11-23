An Ahmedabad-based taxpayer has won a significant tax dispute concerning dividend income from Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Ahmedabad, ruling in her favour over the tax exemption claimed on ₹49.64 lakh in distributions.

In its October 26, 2026, order, the tribunal examined the tax treatment of income distributed by business trusts and the applicability of exemptions under the Income Tax Act. The case centred on whether dividend income received by REIT and InvIT unitholders could be treated as tax-exempt when the underlying Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) had not opted for the concessional tax regime under Section 115BAA.

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The ruling provides clarity on the pass-through taxation mechanism applicable to business trusts and the circumstances in which dividend distributions remain exempt in the hands of investors.

Why did Income Tax Department raise tax demand? The taxpayer, referred to as Patel, had invested in several SEBI-registered business trusts, including Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust.

During the relevant financial year, she received ₹49.64 lakh as dividend income from her investments. Believing that the distributions were exempt from income tax, she reported the amount as tax-free income in her income tax return (ITR).

However, the Income Tax Assessing Officer (AO) questioned the exemption and initiated assessment proceedings.

The AO held that the exemption under Section 10(23FD) was not available and added the ₹49.64 lakh to her taxable income under the head 'Income from Other Sources'.

The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), or CIT(A), upheld the AO's decision, prompting Patel to approach ITAT Ahmedabad.

What did ITAT Ahmedabad examine? Patel had filed her ITR for Assessment Year 2023-24, declaring total income of approximately ₹16.69 crore.

The tribunal examined the combined provisions of Sections 10(23FD), 10(23FC), 115UA and 194LBA of the Income Tax Act.

The central question was whether dividend income distributed by a business trust remains exempt in the hands of its unitholders when the underlying SPV has not opted for the concessional tax regime under Section 115BAA.

ITAT observed that the Income Tax Act provides a pass-through taxation mechanism for business trusts. Under this arrangement, the tax treatment of income distributed to investors depends on the nature of the underlying income and the applicable provisions.

The tribunal noted that dividend income originating from SPVs that have not opted for Section 115BAA can remain exempt in the hands of business trust unitholders under the relevant provisions.

ITAT Ahmedabad said: “Conversely, where the SPV has not exercised option under S ection 115BAA and continues under normal tax regime, the dividend distributed through business trust remains exempt both in the hands of business trust and in the hands of the unit holder.”

Why was no TDS deducted on dividend income? The tribunal also examined Section 194LBA(2A), which provides for non-deduction of tax at source on dividend distributions that are exempt in the hands of unitholders.

Patel's Form 26AS supported her position. It showed that tax had been deducted at source only on the taxable interest component and not on the exempt dividend distributions received from the REITs and InvITs.

What does ruling mean for REIT and InvIT investors? The case highlights the importance of understanding the tax treatment of different income components distributed by REITs and InvITs.

According to the interpretation considered by the tribunal, the exemption available to investors depends on the underlying SPV's tax position and the applicable statutory provisions.

Consequently, investors should distinguish between dividend and interest income received from business trusts rather than treating all distributions as having the same tax treatment.