Money
India’s first small and medium Reit faces pushback from existing investors
SummaryPropshare became the first to secure an SM Reit licence from Sebi but its existing investors rejected the migration due to high upfront costs. Experts believe better structuring could reduce these costs.
Propshare, a fractional real estate platform, recently became the first player to secure an SM (small and medium) Reit licence from Sebi. SM Reits are real estate investment trusts with an asset base between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore.
