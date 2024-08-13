India’s first small and medium Reit faces pushback from existing investors

"If migration is properly structured, I don't see why the costs have to be so high. A simple share swap from one SPV to units of the SM Reit/scheme does not attract stamp duty or income tax implications. You can also cut down on costs by going for a competitively priced merchant banker, since there's no need to find fresh investors for migrating assets. Ultimately, it is about intent - a platform that is serious about migration will make it happen," said Ajay Rotti, founder, Tax Compass.