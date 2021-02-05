Reits are a good option for long-term investors

Reits are products like mutual funds through which investors can own income-generating properties such as commercial buildings and office spaces which they otherwise can’t afford to invest in. Sebi regulations require Reits to invest 80% of their assets in developed and income-generating assets. Currently, Reits are allowed to invest only in commercial real estate and office spaces. They need to distribute 90% of the rental income as dividends. Reits also receive interest income from special purpose vehicles (SPVs) through which they hold properties. They lend money to SPVs and distribute the interest income among unitholders. Investors also gain from the appreciation in the price of the underlying real estate of the Reit. The minimum investment required is low compared to owning a physical commercial asset. In Reits, one can invest a minimum of ₹50,000 or a lot of 100 units, whichever is of higher value. In the case of Brookfield IPO, an investor is required to invest in at least 200 units.