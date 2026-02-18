Are Reits the right way to own top commercial real estate?
Summary
Pratik Dantara, EPC member of the Indian REITs Association and chief investor relations officer and head of strategy at Nexus Select Trust, weighed in on the question at the Mint Money Festival.
Real estate has long been a favoured asset for Indian investors, but owning commercial property comes with high entry barriers. Large upfront capital, long-tenure loans, tenant management, maintenance hassles and illiquidity make direct ownership cumbersome.
