Over the past six months, my investments in mutual funds and equities have been affected by macroeconomic instability, resulting in losses. Given the current market conditions, how do I navigate this situation? I have invested in debt instruments like fixed deposits, NSC, and government bonds. I am now looking for an instrument that provides regular income along with capital appreciation while carrying comparatively lower risk. Should I invest in REITs or physical real estate?

-Name withheld on request

Given the recent macroeconomic volatility, it is understandable that your mutual fund and equity investments have been affected. Since you are seeking regular income with capital appreciation and comparatively lower risk, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) could be an ideal solution instead of directly purchasing residential or commercial real estate.

Reits provide quarterly distributions, which are structured in a tax-efficient manner. Additionally, they offer consistent rental yields, capital appreciation, and diversification—without the liquidity constraints and management burdens associated with physical real estate. They also have a low correlation to other asset classes like debt and equity, which can help diversify your portfolio further.

Benefits of Reits over direct real estate investment Regular Income: Reits are required to distribute at least 90% of their cash flows, ensuring a steady quarterly income stream for investors.

This makes them an excellent option for generating rental-like returns without the hassle of property management.

Capital Appreciation Potential: Indian Reits typically hold premium Grade A properties in high-demand locations, leading to consistent long-term value appreciation.

Reits typically enter into contracts that have built-in rental escalations. This leads to a consistent growth in income and value of the properties.

Diversification & Risk Reduction: Instead of investing in a single property, Reits provide exposure to multiple commercial properties across various locations, reducing concentration risk.

They are professionally managed to optimise asset performance, reducing the burden on individual investors.

Liquidity & Lower Entry Cost: Unlike direct real estate, which requires significant capital, Reits can be bought and sold like shares on the stock exchange, allowing easy entry and exit.

You do not have to lock up a large sum in a single property—Reits enable fractional ownership with a much lower investment amount.

Tax Efficiency & Transparency: Reits benefit from tax-efficient structures, and their financials are regularly disclosed, ensuring transparency for investors.

There is no need to worry about property taxes, maintenance costs, or tenant management—common concerns in direct real estate investment.