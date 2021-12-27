Reits, Invits are emerging asset class in India

Reit has now established itself as a strong alternative financial platform to raise funds in the real estate sector. It is changing the way commercial real estate operates. The first Reit was listed only in 2019. Since then, two more Reits have been listed on the Indian bourses in most difficult business times, and many more entities are exploring the option. The success of Reits has created even stronger interest from global equity/sovereign/pension funds to invest in development assets as exit mechanism is now established. InvITs enable the developers of infrastructure assets to monetize their assets by pooling multiple assets under a single entity. These assets have long-term contracts that provide a steady cash flow for 15-20 years.