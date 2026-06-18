Reits are having a moment. Should they be in your portfolio?

Over the past year, equities delivered weak returns. The Nifty 50 returned a negative 8%. In contrast, the Nifty REIT & InvITs index delivered 11%, alongside periodic cash payouts comprising dividends, interest and principal repayments. (performance data sourced from www.niftyindices.com as on 10 June 2026.)
Given this relative outperformance, it is understandable why investors are taking a closer look at REITs. But before doing so, it is important to understand what drove these returns and what role they play in your portfolio.
What REITs are
A Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) pools investor capital to acquire and manage rent-yielding commercial properties such as offices, malls and warehouses.