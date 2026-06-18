Reits are having a moment. Should they be in your portfolio?

Since the outbreak of war in West Asia on 28 February, the RBI has maintained a neutral stance. It maintained that stance in its June policy as well, but flagged considerable risks to its inflation and growth outlook, citing uncertainty over the duration and intensity of the conflict, the magnitude of its spillover effects, and the pace of supply chain restoration. As a result, investors cannot assume that the rate-driven boost to REIT returns seen in 2025 will be repeated.