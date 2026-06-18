Reits are having a moment. Should they be in your portfolio?

Shoaib Zaman
7 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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Equities and government bonds have underperformed recently, while REITs delivered an 11% return.
Summary
Reits outperformed equities over the past year, but falling-rate tailwinds may fade. Here's how experts view their role in an investor's portfolio.

Over the past year, equities delivered weak returns. The Nifty 50 returned a negative 8%. In contrast, the Nifty REIT & InvITs index delivered 11%, alongside periodic cash payouts comprising dividends, interest and principal repayments. (performance data sourced from www.niftyindices.com as on 10 June 2026.)

Given this relative outperformance, it is understandable why investors are taking a closer look at REITs. But before doing so, it is important to understand what drove these returns and what role they play in your portfolio.

What REITs are

A Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) pools investor capital to acquire and manage rent-yielding commercial properties such as offices, malls and warehouses.

Under Indian regulations, at least 80% of a Reit's assets must be completed and income-producing, and the trust must distribute at least 90% of its net distributable cash flows to unitholders every quarter.

This makes Reits a different kind of asset class, something that gives regular payout in the form of a distribution yield like a debt but has real assets underneath the business.

Also Read | Reits, InvITs to double AUM to ₹20 trillion by 2030

India currently has six Reits and three Small and Medium REITs (SM-REITs). A regular Reit owns a large, diversified portfolio valued at 500 crore or more, while an SM-REIT typically owns one or a few properties worth between 50 crore and 500 crore.

The investment case, however, ultimately depends on the quality and performance of the assets these trusts own.

Demand tailwind

Strong commercial real estate fundamentals continue to support the sector.

"In 2025, Grade A leasing across the top seven Indian cities reached 71.5 million sq ft, with new supply of 56.5 million sq ft. Overall vacancy levels have declined from around 18–19% during the pandemic to 15.5% as of Q1 2026," said Badal Yagnik, managing director & CEO, Colliers India, one of the country's foremost property consultancies.

He expects demand to outpace supply additions over the next two to three years, pushing vacancy levels below 15% and increasing average rentals by 10-15% across most cities.

Occupancy within Reit portfolios typically runs between 90% and 99%. “Demand is increasingly concentrated towards premium, green-certified developments. Global Capacity Centres' expansion continues to create stable occupier demand, and emerging micro-markets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune are opening up new opportunities beyond traditional CBDs,” said Umang Badjatya, CEO, Kumar Corp, a premium residential developer.

Rate advantage

Healthy property fundamentals explain part of Reits' outperformance, but not all of it.

The bigger driver in 2025 was interest rates. “Reit and interest rates have a negative correlation. If interest rates are rising, investors will evaluate Reit yields negatively. If interest rates are falling, will Reits benefit,” said Kunal Moktan, co-founder and CEO, Alt Capital, a PMS which invests in Reits and real estate projects.

The RBI's three rate cuts in 2025 and its accommodative stance created a powerful tailwind for Reits.

Since the outbreak of war in West Asia on 28 February, the RBI has maintained a neutral stance. It maintained that stance in its June policy as well, but flagged considerable risks to its inflation and growth outlook, citing uncertainty over the duration and intensity of the conflict, the magnitude of its spillover effects, and the pace of supply chain restoration. As a result, investors cannot assume that the rate-driven boost to REIT returns seen in 2025 will be repeated.

Tax reality

Understanding distributions is just as important as understanding interest rates.

REIT payouts are typically made quarterly and may comprise dividends, interest income and repayment of principal. Taxation can significantly reduce the headline yield. “A headline 5% gross yield can shrink to barely 3.4–3.5% post-tax for a 30% bracket investor,” said Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services. Distributions comprise interest income (taxed at slab rates with 10% TDS), dividends (which may be exempt or taxable depending on the SPV's tax election), and loan repayments (taxable as income following the Finance Act 2023).

Also Read | Can WFH adoption upset the apple cart for office leasing by Reits?

Abhishek Agrawal, chief financial officer of Embassy Office Parks REIT, echoed the complexity. “Reit distributions typically include a mix of interest, dividends from SPVs, and return of capital. A larger dividend component improves post-tax returns; a higher debt-repayment component improves near-term cash flow through deferral. Investors should consult tax advisors.”

Expert view

So, given a less supportive rate environment, tax drag and macro uncertainty, what should investors do?

Prabhakar Tiwari, founder and CEO of Drone WealthTech, starts with purpose. “What role do you want Reits to play—income, diversification, or real estate exposure without buying property? That answer matters more than the product itself. REITs are primarily yield-plus-modest-appreciation instruments, not a direct equity substitute.”

Dilshad Billimoria of Dilzer Consultants agrees. “Do you already own physical real estate, and what percentage of your net worth does it represent? Purpose and existing exposure must be established before any product discussion begins.”

S R Srinivasan of SriNivesh Advisors is more sceptical. He sees Reits as closer to debt than equity. “The single most common mistake is mixing Reits with equity,” he said.

Viresh Patel, a SEBI-registered investment advisor, said most retail investors approach REITs after seeing social-media discussions. Among his entire client base, he has recommended a direct Reit allocation to only one investor—a retired chartered accountant with a high-risk profile in the distribution phase—at 12% of the portfolio. His preferred route for most clients remains multi-asset funds. “Most clients connect with that most easily,” he said.

Across advisors, one theme emerged more consistently than yield, tax treatment or property fundamentals: the investor's life stage. During the accumulation phase, when investors are building wealth rather than drawing income, the consensus is its not required because of the forced payout nature of the product.

Also Read | Office Reits eye AI-resilient, GCC-driven portfolios, acquisitions to expand

“In accumulation, we keep Reit allocation at 5% or below, and only after equity SIPs are fully established,” said Billimoria.

Tiwari recommended a 5-10% allocation for balanced portfolios, leaning toward the lower end during accumulation. Srinivasan discouraged income-generating products altogether at this stage.

The equation changes during retirement or the distribution phase. “A retired client with 2 crore or more can meaningfully allocate 10–15% across Reits and InvITs combined, where the quarterly distributions provide real income visibility and real estate exposure without the headaches of managing physical property,” said Billimoria.

How should Investors think about REITs?

Moktan offered a useful framework for thinking about Reits, “Interest rates are likely to go up because of the inflationary pressure from the Middle East conflict, and hence from that perspective Reit yields may not look compelling. But attempting to time an entry is a futile exercise. What matters more is the role Reits are meant to play in a portfolio and whether that aligns with one's own financial goals and horizon.”

For investors in the accumulation phase, the case for a large Reit allocation remains weak.

For investors in the distribution or de-accumulation phase who need regular income and already have sufficient equity and fixed-income exposure, a modest allocation of 5-15% can serve a meaningful purpose, provided tax implications are fully understood and expectations remain realistic.

"The objective of holding a Reit allocation is not to maximise post-tax income in isolation but to achieve income generation with potential for capital appreciation, giving the client real estate exposure without actually owning the asset and all the illiquidity, transaction costs and management responsibility that comes with it," said Billimoria.

India's Reit market is still young but steadily maturing in both depth and quality.

Whether it belongs in your portfolio depends less on recent performance and more on a simple question: what problem are you trying to solve?

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