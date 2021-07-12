Reits now within easy reach, but learn more before you take the plunge

The change: Reits are products like mutual funds through which investors can own income-generating properties, such as commercial buildings and office spaces, which they otherwise can’t afford to invest in. Just like mutual funds, if you invest in the initial public offering (IPO) of a Reit, you will be allotted units. Before the change, the minimum lot size of a Reit was 200 units. It meant you needed a minimum investment of ₹50,000-60,000 to purchase a lot, if, say, the price of a Reit was about ₹300 per unit. However, now—although there is limited clarity on the minimum investment required as finalized guidelines are awaited—experts say the minimum investment requirement is likely to apply for buying units in the IPO, but one will be able to buy and sell a single unit of Reit on stock exchanges just like a share.