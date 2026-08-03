REITs vs REIT mutual funds: Structure, taxation rules, returns and suitability for investors compared

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) allow investors to own a small stake in income-generating commercial properties such as office parks, malls, warehouses, and hotels without directly buying real estate. On the other hand, REIT mutual funds provide exposure to REITs and real estate stocks through a professionally managed portfolio.

While both provide access to the real estate sector, they differ in returns, taxation, and suitability. Vaibhav Porwal, Co-founder of Dezerv, explains their structure and the key differences.

What is a REIT? A REIT is a listed investment vehicle that owns and manages income-generating commercial properties and distributes rental income to investors. SEBI requires a REIT to distribute at least 90% of its net distributable cash flow and keep at least 80% of its assets in completed, rent-generating buildings rather than in land or projects under construction.

Investors can buy REIT units on the stock exchange, similar to shares. India currently has six listed REITs. Five are office-led, and only one is a listed retail REIT.

They provide a steady, rising income and appreciate gradually. REIT prices move inversely with interest rates, so the rate-cut cycle has lifted unit prices even as the underlying rental income has continued to compound. It works in reverse too.

Established REITs have delivered distribution yields of around 6-7% before tax, with total returns, including price appreciation, in the mid-to-high teens.

Also Read | REITs vs REIT mutual funds vs direct real estate: How each investment is taxed

What are REIT mutual funds? REIT mutual funds provide real estate exposure through a single investment, eliminating the need to select individual REITs.

These funds can be structured in two ways: funds that directly hold REIT units through dedicated or index funds, and funds of funds (FoF) that invest in other REIT funds, usually overseas.

The category is now evolving after SEBI reclassified REITs as equity-related instruments for mutual funds and SIFs, enabling domestic REIT-oriented passive funds.

However, these products are not pure REIT investments. Since passive funds cannot combine REITs and InvITs in one index, new funds typically combine listed REITs with real estate stocks, with around 60% allocation to REITs and 40% to real estate equities.

Investors should understand this mix before investing. Around 40% exposure to real estate developer stocks behaves like cyclical equity rather than rental income. This makes such funds more volatile than direct REIT investments.

Since domestic REIT funds are new, they do not have a long performance history. Investors can refer to the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, which has delivered around 17.6% annualised returns since its inception in July 2021 and 19.1% over the last three years.

How are REITs and REIT mutual funds taxed? For REIT mutual funds, taxation depends on their classification. Since many REIT funds do not meet the 65% equity allocation requirement to qualify as equity funds, short-term gains are taxed at the investor’s slab rate. Long-term gains after holding for more than 24 months are taxed at 12.5% without indexation.

Direct REITs are taxed based on the income component. Interest and dividend income are taxed at the investor’s slab rate. Return of capital is not taxed immediately but reduces the acquisition cost and is taxed when units are sold, if applicable.

Listed REIT units held for more than 12 months qualify as long-term capital gains and are taxed at 12.5% after the ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption.

Overall, neither option has a clear tax advantage. REIT mutual funds can defer taxation if you invest in the growth option, because the fund itself pays no tax on the interest and dividends it receives. But listed REITs may be more favourable for capital gains due to the shorter holding period and exemption benefit.

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Key differences between REITs and mutual funds