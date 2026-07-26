REITs vs REIT mutual funds vs physical property: A complete guide to capital gains tax, TDS and post-tax returns

The same real estate exposure can result in different post-tax returns. REIT mutual funds and listed REITs offer a shorter holding period for long-term capital gains than direct property, while differences in income taxation and TDS can further impact investor returns.

Sheetal Goel
Published26 Jul 2026, 02:16 PM IST
REITs vs REIT mutual funds vs direct real estate: How each investment is taxed (AI-Generated Image)
REITs vs REIT mutual funds vs direct real estate: How each investment is taxed (AI-Generated Image)

Investors can gain exposure to the real estate sector through physical property, listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), or REIT-based mutual funds. While all three provide access to the same asset class, their tax treatment differs significantly and can have a meaningful impact on post-tax returns.

Capital gains tax: REITs and REIT mutual funds have an edge

The biggest difference lies in how capital gains are taxed. For listed REITs and REIT-based mutual funds, gains on investments held for more than 12 months qualify as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and are taxed at 12.5%. If sold within 12 months, the gains are treated as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed at 20%.

However, direct real estate has a longer holding period. A property must be held for more than 24 months to qualify as a long-term asset. If sold before that, the gains are added to the investor's income and taxed according to the applicable income tax slab. Long-term gains on property are also taxed at 12.5%.

Tax on interest income and dividend income

The tax treatment of income also varies across the three investment options. For REITs, interest income and dividend income distributed to investors are taxable at the investor's applicable income tax slab rate.

Another important point is that the capital repayment component of a REIT distribution is not taxed when investors receive it. Instead, it reduces the acquisition cost of the REIT units. When the units are eventually sold, the lower acquisition cost results in higher capital gains, which are taxed at that time.

In the case of direct real estate, rental income is also taxed according to the investor's slab rate.

However, REIT mutual funds follow a different mechanism. Interest and dividend income received by the mutual fund from underlying REITs is not taxed at the fund level.

Also Read | ETFs trading at steep discounts and premiums: Experts say compare price with NAV

TDS rules differ significantly

REITs deduct 10% TDS on distributions under Section 194LBA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

For direct real estate, TDS may apply in different situations. Rent paid attracts 5% or 10% TDS, depending on the nature of the property and applicable thresholds, while the sale of immovable property generally attracts 1% TDS. There is no TDS on REIT mutual funds.

Asset classification matters

From 1 January 2026, REITs are classified as equity for taxation purposes. REIT mutual funds are also treated as equity funds, giving them similar capital gains tax treatment.

However, direct property continues to be treated as immovable property, with a separate tax framework.

REIT mutual funds may offer better post-tax income

For investors in higher tax brackets, REIT mutual funds can be more tax-efficient than investing directly in listed REITs.

For instance, if a 1 lakh investment generates a 6% annual distribution ( 6,000), an investor in the 30% tax bracket would pay 1,800 in tax on the distribution received directly from a REIT, leaving a post-tax income of 4,200, or an effective yield of 4.2%.

However, the interest and dividend income received by a REIT mutual fund from the underlying REITs is not taxed at the fund level, allowing investors to potentially retain the full 6% yield until taxation applies on redemption under the capital gains rules.

Also Read | Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF shuts SIP: No international funds left for investors

Taxation comparison at a glance

Tax AspectListed REITsREIT Mutual FundsDirect Real Estate
Asset classificationEquity (from 1 Jan, 2026)Equity fundImmovable property
Holding period for LTCG12 months12 months24 months
STCG tax20%20%Income tax slab rate
LTCG tax12.5%12.5%12.5%
Income taxationInterest and dividends taxed at slab rateInterest and dividend received by the fund are not taxed at the fund levelRental income taxed at slab rate
TDS10% on distributionsNil5%/10% on rent; 1% on property sale

Note: The above tax rates exclude applicable surcharge and cess; Source: Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Real EstateREITREITsTax
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceREITs vs REIT mutual funds vs physical property: A complete guide to capital gains tax, TDS and post-tax returns
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.