Reliance General Insurance introduces ‘Reliance Health Global’. Details here
Reliance General Insurance reveals an innovative healthcare solution, ensuring extensive coverage, substantial sum insured, and global treatment opportunities transcending borders.
Reliance General Insurance Company introduced “Reliance Health Global", a healthcare policy aimed at providing Indians with access to global healthcare. This policy offers comprehensive coverage not only within India but extends its protective reach worldwide. It ensures a seamless experience for individuals accustomed to a global lifestyle, catering to those who seek access to top-notch healthcare services and infrastructure across the globe.