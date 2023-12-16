Reliance General Insurance introduces ‘Reliance Health Global’. Details here

Reliance General Insurance Company introduced “Reliance Health Global", a healthcare policy aimed at providing Indians with access to global healthcare. This policy offers comprehensive coverage not only within India but extends its protective reach worldwide. It ensures a seamless experience for individuals accustomed to a global lifestyle, catering to those who seek access to top-notch healthcare services and infrastructure across the globe.

The health insurance scheme boasts a range of unmatched features, reshaping the health insurance landscape. In addition to its extensive coverage for international treatments, encompassing critical conditions such as cancer and bypass surgery, this policy distinguishes itself through outstanding coverage within the country. With an unlimited sum insured domestically, it revolutionizes the concept of health insurance, providing unparalleled security and peace of mind for policyholders.

Aside from covering scheduled hospitalization, the policy includes provisions for travel, accommodation, and comprehensive Visa and assistance services, addressing unforeseen situations like lost passport or emergency cash needs. What distinguishes this policy is its substantial sum-insured coverage, reaching up to $ 1 million, providing a strong sense of security for individuals seeking medical treatment abroad.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating “‘Reliance Health Global’, is a revolutionary healthcare policy that transcends borders. As India globalizes and a lot of Indians keep travelling abroad for work or leisure, it is imperative to remove the pain of buying multiple policies separately for India and overseas. With its distinctive feature of unlimited sum insured domestically and robust sum insured up to $1 million globally, we aim to set new standards in health insurance. Our commitment is to provide unwavering support and access to global healthcare excellence, ensuring the utmost peace of mind for our valued customers."

The scheme offers extensive support by including coverage for both pre and post-hospitalization, arranging for second opinion and accidental rehabilitation. This underscores the company’s dedication to being a reliable companion throughout every phase of the policyholder's healthcare journey. With comprehensive benefits that span from air ambulance services to covering organ donor expenses and without any limitations on room rent, health insurance customers have a lot to benefit from.

