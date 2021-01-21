Reliance general insurance launches Hospi Care health policy

NEW DELHI: Reliance General Insurance has launched a Hospi Care policy today. This policy will provide a lump sum for healthcare needs. It will offer sum-insured options varying from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, with the annual premium starting at only ₹1,669 plus taxes.

"A hospitalisation cash benefit product will provide lump sum payout for 150+ listed surgeries and 140+ daycare procedures occurring due to an illness or an accident. This policy is designed specifically to provide seamless cash flow for healthcare needs to their retail customers," Reliance General Insurance said in a statement.

Policy Framework

The policy provides cash for surgical procedure, hospitalisation, day care treatment, other surgeries, and covers hospitalisations due to dengue/malaria/chikunguniya. One can choose this product to safeguard against increasing incidence of medical expenses.

How will the policy work?

If you buy a Reliance Hospi Care policy, you can claim up to 100% of sum insured in lump sum depending on the surgical procedure, allowing access to quality and timely healthcare. For instance, if the insured is covered under a ₹10 lakh policy, in case of a heart or lung transplant surgery 100% of the sum-insured is payable. Also the policy has a special feature where the insured could receive coverage for surgeries that are over and above the listed ones and benefit with a lump sum cash of up to ₹20,000, the press release said.

Hospitalisation for dengue, malaria and chikunguniya, exceeding three days, will be eligible for a fixed lump sum payout of ₹20,000 to the insured.

