OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Reliance general insurance launches Hospi Care health policy
Experts say that rising premiums is a signal that having a health policy is more important than ever before (Mint)
Experts say that rising premiums is a signal that having a health policy is more important than ever before (Mint)

Reliance general insurance launches Hospi Care health policy

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 06:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The policy has a special feature where the insured can get coverage for surgeries that are over and above the listed ones and benefit with a lump sum cash of up to 20,000

NEW DELHI: Reliance General Insurance has launched a Hospi Care policy today. This policy will provide a lump sum for healthcare needs. It will offer sum-insured options varying from 1 lakh to 10 lakh, with the annual premium starting at only 1,669 plus taxes.

"A hospitalisation cash benefit product will provide lump sum payout for 150+ listed surgeries and 140+ daycare procedures occurring due to an illness or an accident. This policy is designed specifically to provide seamless cash flow for healthcare needs to their retail customers," Reliance General Insurance said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

Policy Framework

The policy provides cash for surgical procedure, hospitalisation, day care treatment, other surgeries, and covers hospitalisations due to dengue/malaria/chikunguniya. One can choose this product to safeguard against increasing incidence of medical expenses.

How will the policy work?

If you buy a Reliance Hospi Care policy, you can claim up to 100% of sum insured in lump sum depending on the surgical procedure, allowing access to quality and timely healthcare. For instance, if the insured is covered under a 10 lakh policy, in case of a heart or lung transplant surgery 100% of the sum-insured is payable. Also the policy has a special feature where the insured could receive coverage for surgeries that are over and above the listed ones and benefit with a lump sum cash of up to 20,000, the press release said.

Hospitalisation for dengue, malaria and chikunguniya, exceeding three days, will be eligible for a fixed lump sum payout of 20,000 to the insured.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout