Reliance general insurance launches Hospi Care health policy

If you buy a Reliance Hospi Care policy, you can claim up to 100% of sum insured in lump sum depending on the surgical procedure, allowing access to quality and timely healthcare. For instance, if the insured is covered under a ₹10 lakh policy, in case of a heart or lung transplant surgery 100% of the sum-insured is payable. Also the policy has a special feature where the insured could receive coverage for surgeries that are over and above the listed ones and benefit with a lump sum cash of up to ₹20,000, the press release said.

