Reliance General Insurance unveils ‘Reliance Limit Sure Pay As You Drive’; here are the details

Reliance General Insurance introduces a dynamic car insurance solution in the form of its latest product, ‘Reliance Limit Sure Pay As You Drive’, offering a flexible approach to auto insurance.

Reliance General Insurance Company (RGICL) has introduced ‘Reliance Limit Sure - Pay As You Drive’, a dynamic car insurance solution that places an emphasis on the preferences and driving patterns of customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This product will provide customers with the autonomy to manage their vehicle-related expenses, enabling them to customise their insurance policy to suit their individual needs. Whether an individual owns a vehicle that sees limited usage or is rarely driven, this policy is crafted to cater to their distinct demands.

‘Reliance Limit Sure - Pay As You Drive’ provides all-encompassing coverage, akin to a conventional car insurance policy, including full third-party and own damage protection. Customers can select their preferred kilometre range, commencing at 2,500 kilometres and adjustable in 1,000-kilometer increments. Should customers run short on kilometres, they can effortlessly augment their mileage at any point during the policy year. The product extends third-party coverage to include protection against fire and theft, even after the chosen kilometre plan is depleted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance Company, emphasised on the significance of this product, stating, “Here at Reliance General Insurance, we have engineered ‘Reliance Limit Sure Pay As You Drive’ as a new-age product that meets the latent demand of protecting underused vehicles in the market. Our dedication to innovation excellence shines through in this usage-based product, providing policyholders with the ultimate freedom to pay as much as they need. It’s definitely a game-changer, reshaping the way car insurance adapts to dynamic needs."

The product has the option to carry forward any unused kilometres into the subsequent policy year, resulting in a discount upon renewal. This feature ensures that every saved kilometer translates into added value for the customer. This level of flexibility is especially beneficial for individuals with multiple vehicles, effectively addressing their unique requirements and promoting cost efficiency.

