NEW DELHI: General insurance company, Reliance General Insurance Co. has partnered with Paytm, a digital payments and financial services company, to offer Reliance Health Gain policy to customers through the Paytm app. Reliance Health Gain policy was launched in May this year.

Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said, “We look forward to extending the innovative health insurance solutions of Reliance Health Gain Policy to the masses through Paytm’s robust presence across the country. This is one of our many efforts towards ensuring easy and greater access to health insurance for all throughout the country." According to Paytm, it is committed towards improving the insurance penetration in India by way of seamless digital access to their large customer base across the country.

Reliance Health Gain policy comes in three different plans - Plus, Power and Prime – with features that provide customisation to customers. As per the press release, the policy comes with 38 features like double cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during same claim; unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; guaranteed cumulative bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim; or the benefit to reduce pre-existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year.

Under Plus plan, a maximum of two adults (self and spouse) and six children can be covered. Under Power plan, a maximum of four adults (self, spouse and one set of dependent parents or parents-in-law) and six children can be covered. Under Prime plan, a maximum of six adults (self, spouse, set of dependent parents and set of parents in law) and six children can be insured. Dependent children can be covered from 91 days to 25 years of age under a floater cover.