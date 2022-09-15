Reliance Health Gain Policy can now be bought on Paytm app1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:13 PM IST
The insurance policy comes in three different plans - Plus, Power and Prime, with features that provide customisation to customers.
NEW DELHI: General insurance company, Reliance General Insurance Co. has partnered with Paytm, a digital payments and financial services company, to offer Reliance Health Gain policy to customers through the Paytm app. Reliance Health Gain policy was launched in May this year.