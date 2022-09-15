Reliance Health Gain Policy can now be bought on Paytm app

Reliance Health Gain policy comes in three different plans - Plus, Power and Prime – with features that provide customisation to customers. As per the press release, the policy comes with 38 features like double cover that provides twice the amount of sum-insured to be used during same claim; unlimited reinstatement to restore the base sum insured amount as many times as it gets exhausted during a policy year; guaranteed cumulative bonus, that protects loss of cumulative bonus post claim; or the benefit to reduce pre-existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 2 or even 1 year.

