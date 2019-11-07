Reliance Health Insurance ordered to stop selling policies

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), on Wednesday, ordered Reliance Health Insurance Company (RHIC) to stop selling new policies and transfer the entire policyholders’ liabilities along with financial assets to Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd (RGICL) with effect from November 15, 2019. The company, which commenced its operations in October last year, has not been able to maintain the required solvency margin since June 2019 and was followed up by Irdai repeatedly.

Solvency margin indicates whether a company is solvent enough to be able to cover up for its liabilities. It is the margin of assets over liabilities. It is mandatory for all life and non-life insurers to hold this capital as per Irdai’s Assets, Liabilities and Solvency Margin of Insurers Rule 2000. “Solvency margin is a key indicator to evaluate an insurance company’s capacity to pay all risks it has covered in the market. Whether it will impact policyholders depends on the quality of business (profitable/not profitable) underwritten and consequent claim ratios," said Mahavir Chopra, director, health, life & strategic initiatives, Coverfox.com, a digital insurance company.

Note that health insurers are required to maintain a 150% solvency margin. Between June and August, RHIC’s solvency margin dipped to 77% from 106%. In September, after the solvency margin dipped to 63%, the regulator asked the insurer to not make any payments towards capital expenditure or towards any of the related parties of RHIC. In October, Reliance Capital Ltd, the sole promoter of the insurer admitted to the violations (in a letter to Irdai) and said that the proposed induction of a new investor was not proceeding as envisaged and therefore would like to amalgamate the company with RGIC.

As no concrete measures were taken by the company to restore the solvency margin, the regulator has prohibited the insurer from carrying on with any new business. It has also been prohibited from using its assets for any payments other than claim settlement. Irdai has found that the company’s underlying assets would suffice to meet the claims of the existing policyholders. Further, Reliance’s general insurance company has been ordered to service the claims of the troubled insurer promptly starting November 15. Mint's e-mail with queries to Reliance General Insurance Company has not been answered yet.

Impact on policyholders

Irdai has asked RHIC to ensure policyholders are not impacted in the long run due to its incapacity. “Customers will most likely not get impacted given that RGICL has mentioned there is only a marginal impact on their solvency ratio due to the merger," said Chopra. During such events, insurers are required to submit plans of the merger to Irdai that include insuring seamless claims and customer service transition. “The products will get integrated into the RGICL portfolio and customers will only have a change in the name of the products, customer service numbers, etc., which RGICL will need to communicate efficiently with the customers of RHICL. Policyholders need not do anything other than expecting communication through various modes and be aware of the change in toll-free numbers, website etc," added Chopra. Mehta too said no sizeable impact is expected because the insurer’s customer base is quite small. “Similar situations have occurred in the past where one insurer has left the country and transferred their book to another insurer so it’s nothing to worry too much about," said Mehta.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.



