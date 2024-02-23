Reliance, LT to Infosys: These 5 stocks of LIC Pension Fund give up to 700% return in 10-year
NPS subscribers can choose from ten pension fund managers, including seven private and three government-owned. LIC Pension Fund's top holdings include Infosys, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank. The fund has delivered returns of 13.61% since inception
National Pension System (NPS) subscribers have the choice to select from various pension fund managers and investment options based on their preferences. There are ten pension funds operating in the country. Among them are seven private pension managers, namely Axis Pension Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, HDFC Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension, Kotak Mahindra Pension, Max Life Pension, and Tata Pension Management. Additionally, there are three government-owned pension managers: LIC Pension, UTI Pension, and SBI Pension Management.