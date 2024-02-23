 Reliance, LT to Infosys: These 5 stocks of LIC Pension Fund give up to 700% return in 10-year | Mint
Reliance, LT to Infosys: These 5 stocks of LIC Pension Fund give up to 700% return in 10-year

 Sangeeta Ojha

NPS subscribers can choose from ten pension fund managers, including seven private and three government-owned. LIC Pension Fund's top holdings include Infosys, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank. The fund has delivered returns of 13.61% since inception

As of January 31, 2024, the top five holdings of LIC Pension Fund Scheme E collectively account for 33.5 percent of the portfolio.
As of January 31, 2024, the top five holdings of LIC Pension Fund Scheme E collectively account for 33.5 percent of the portfolio. (iStock)

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers have the choice to select from various pension fund managers and investment options based on their preferences. There are ten pension funds operating in the country. Among them are seven private pension managers, namely Axis Pension Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, HDFC Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension, Kotak Mahindra Pension, Max Life Pension, and Tata Pension Management. Additionally, there are three government-owned pension managers: LIC Pension, UTI Pension, and SBI Pension Management.

As of January 31, 2024, the top five holdings of LIC Pension Fund Scheme E collectively account for 33.5 percent of the portfolio. Notable among these holdings are Infosys, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank. The fund's Assets Under Management (AUM) amounted to 4,827.84 crore. Commencing operations on July 23, 2013, LIC Pension Fund has yielded returns of 13.61% since inception. Additionally, the fund has delivered a 10-year return of 13.81%.

LIC Pension Fund: Top five stock holdings and the returns generated in 10 years

 

HDFC Bank share price

At 12:01 PM, HDFC Bank was trading at Rs. 1425.50 per share on the BSE. In February 2014, HDFC Bank shares were trading at Rs. 333.75. Over the span of ten years, the stock has yielded an impressive return of 327%.

HDFC Bank stock 10 year return

1425.50-333.75=1091.75

1091.75 divided by 333.75 X100= 327%

Reliance Industries share price

At 12:05 PM, Reliance Industries was trading at 2,971.35 per share on the BSE. In February 2014, RIL was trading at 370.89. Over the course of ten years, the stock has delivered an impressive return of 701%.

ICICI Bank share price

At 12:07 PM, ICICI Bank was trading at 1,066 per share on the BSE. In February 2014, the stock was priced at approximately 189.76. Over the span of ten years, the stock has generated a substantial return of 461%.

Infosys Technologies Ltd share price

At 12:10 PM, Infy was trading at 1,679.55 per share on the BSE. In February 2014, the stock was priced at approximately 468.96. Over the span of ten years, the stock has delivered a significant return of 258%.

Larsen And Toubro Ltd share price

At 12:15 PM, L&T was trading at 3,365 per share on the BSE. In February 2014, the stock was priced at approximately 662. Over the span of ten years, the stock has achieved an outstanding return of 408%.

NPS subscribers must decide between active choice and auto choice for their investment preferences.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Published: 23 Feb 2024, 01:04 PM IST
