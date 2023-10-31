Reliance SBI Card: From reward points to annual fee, all you need to know

SBI Card and Reliance Retail have entered into a partnership to jointly launch Reliance SBI Card with two variants: Reliance SBI Prime Card & Reliance SBI Card.

SBI Card and Reliance Retail have joined hands to launch Reliance SBI Card with two variants: Reliance SBI Card Prime and Reliance SBI Card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The card is meant to offer an overall rewarding shopping experience to customers across segments with varied spending needs. The credit card, a media release states, is made of recycled plastic and has been introduced on RuPay platform.

Although the card users will continue to enjoy the regular benefits of SBI Card, they will be entitled to a range of rewards and benefits at Reliance Retail which includes a plethora of categories such as fashion, grocery, consumer electronics, pharma, furniture, jewellery and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The range of benefits which the card holders stand to gain include exclusive rewards ranging from special welcome benefits to tailor-made travel and entertainment benefits along with special spends-based milestone rewards such as renewal fee waiver and Reliance Retail vouchers.

Reliance SBI Card The annual renewal fee for this variant is ₹499 plus taxes. The Reliance SBI Card customers can avail renewal fee waiver upon achieving the annual spends milestone of ₹1,00,000.

Other discounts and vouchers include the following: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I. The card offers 5 reward points per ₹100 spent on the participating Reliance Retail stores (barring the UPI payments). Additionally, there will be another 5 reward points per ₹100 spent on dining and movies.

II. There will be 1 percent surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps.

III. There will also be additional discount vouchers worth ₹3,200 of various participating Reliance Retail stores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IV. There will be ₹500 worth of Reliance Retail voucher on annual spends of ₹25,000 at participating Reliance Retail stores.

V. The voucher value rises to ₹750 and ₹1,000 when annual spends spike to ₹50,000 and ₹80,000, respectively.

Reliance SBI Prime Card The annual renewable fee for Reliance SBI Prime Card is ₹2,999 plus taxes. Customers can avail renewal fee waiver if their annual spend hits ₹3,00,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other discounts and vouchers offered by Prime Card include the following:

I. There will be 10 reward points per ₹100 spent on the participating Reliance Retail stores (barring the UPI payments).

II. There will be five reward points per ₹100 spent on dining, movies & entertainment, domestic airlines and international spends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

III. Additionally, there will be Reliance Retail voucher amounting to ₹3,000 on payment of joining fees.

IV. There will be additional discount vouchers worth ₹11,999 of various participating Reliance Retail stores.

V. There will be eight complimentary visits at domestic airport lounges per year (up to two per quarter) and four at international airport lounges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VI. The card also entitles users to avail one movie ticket worth ₹250 every month on BookMyShow.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!