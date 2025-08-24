Why relocating from Bengaluru to London didn’t raise this couple’s lifestyle costs
Shipra Singh 6 min read 24 Aug 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Summary
London, consistently ranked among the world’s 10 most expensive cities, demands its share of financial and lifestyle adjustments.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : For many young Indian professionals, Europe is a favourite holiday destination. But for software engineers Arnav Gupta and Sayani Bhattacharjee, just vacationing there wasn’t enough.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story