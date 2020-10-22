Remember these nine steps for putting in place an effective estate plan

Don’t rely on law solely: When a person dies intestate or without a valid will, the respective personal law takes over the distribution of assets. This ensures that all legal heirs are entitled to their shares. However, the deceased person might have different intentions or goals. For example, a Hindu male may want his wife to be the sole owner of the house after his death. But if he dies without a will, then the ownership of the house will not only go to his wife but also to his children in equal proportion. Hence, it is not advisable to leave the fate of your assets to the law.