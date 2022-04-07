Remittance facilities available to resident Indians and non-resident Indians

The schemes which you are talking about are two different schemes applicable to different set of people. The first scheme is Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) which is available to persons who are resident of India under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, (FEMA). Under LRS a resident Indian including a minor is allowed to remit up to $2.50 lakh every year for permitted purposes. The permitted purposes include travelling abroad, gifts, donations, migration, education and medical expenses of self and relatives etc. This facility can also be used for making investments outside India including buying property and equity products outside India.