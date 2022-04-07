Remittance facilities available to resident Indians and non-resident Indians

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under LRS or Liberalised Remittance Scheme, a resident Indian including a minor is allowed to remit up to $2.50 lakh every year for permitted purposes
I am confused between facility of remittance by a resident Indian upto for $2,50,000 without any questions and remittance from NRO account for education or property sale?
The schemes which you are talking about are two different schemes applicable to different set of people. The first scheme is Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) which is available to persons who are resident of India under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, (FEMA). Under LRS a resident Indian including a minor is allowed to remit up to $2.50 lakh every year for permitted purposes. The permitted purposes include travelling abroad, gifts, donations, migration, education and medical expenses of self and relatives etc. This facility can also be used for making investments outside India including buying property and equity products outside India.
The other facility which you are talking about remittances from NRO account is available to persons who are Non-Resident Indians (NRI) under the provisions of FEMA. This facility is available to Indian citizen residing abroad as well as to the persons of Indian Origin as defined under the FEMA rules. These persons are allowed to remit upto $10 lakh every year from India.
Since balances in NRE and FCNR account are fully repatriable without any limit, the annual limit of 10 Lakhs USD applies only to remittances from NRO account of the NRIs.
In addition to this facility of annual remittance upto $10 lakh every year NRIs are allowed to remit sale consideration in respect of two resident house during their life time.