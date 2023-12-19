Renew Security, Renew Agreement: Bank locker renewal deadline on Dec 31
The RBI has enforced a phased renewal procedure for bank locker agreements to be completed by Dec 31 of this year. Account holders who have submitted a bank locker agreement on or before Dec 31, 2022, are required to endorse a revised agreement and submit it to their respective bank branches.
