Renewal health premiums rise, yet buying early makes sense

“Premium revision is based on the claims experience, which is reflected in the increased cost per claim plus addition of covid-19 claims. However, looking at the increased cost of medical treatment in view of extra care, sterilization and sanitization required now, the cost of treatment is currently higher. It is always important to insure health as a priority to ensure financial planning and avoid the medical expenses burden at any point of illness," said Gurdeep Singh Batra, head, retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd.