RenewBuy launches customized health insurance plan. Know the details1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Available in three variants-- Gold Plan, Silver Plan, Wellness Plan-- the product has new-age health insurance benefits, ranging from a coverage of ₹2-5 lakhs.
RenewBuy has launched its first line of customized health insurance product, RenewBuy Health Wellness plan with a focus on the large uninsured segment beyond the tier 1 markets.
