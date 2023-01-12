Renewed interest in covid-specific insurance plans with surge in infections

One of the main drawbacks of covid-specific insurance plans is that they are not cost-effective. While the absolute cost may be low, the coverage is limited to only one illness. In general, the cost of purchasing several disease-specific insurance plans is more than the cost of a single comprehensive health insurance plan because the distribution and administration costs are duplicated. Another issue with covid-specific plans is that they may give people a false sense of security. Covid is just one of many infections, and some health claims have been rejected because the patient had a different severe viral illness. Additionally, covid has been known to compromise the immune system, leading to other severe illnesses such as heart attacks months after the initial infection, which may not be covered under a covid-specific plan. Finally, covid-specific plans are not portable, meaning the time spent in a covid plan cannot be applied towards the waiting period of a standard health plan.

