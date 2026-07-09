Renewing your car insurance this monsoon? Experts explain which add-ons are actually worth paying for

Buying a comprehensive car insurance policy is often seen as enough to protect against financial losses during the monsoon. But when vehicles are damaged by flooding or heavy rain, many policyholders discover that several repair costs are not covered under a standard policy.

This is where optional add-ons come into play. While they increase the premium, they can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses if a claim arises. However, not every add-on offers the same value for every driver.

Insurance experts say motorists should choose add-ons based on where they live, the age of their vehicle, and the risks they are most likely to face.

Engine Protect is the first add-on experts recommend Among all optional covers, Engine Protect is the one every expert recommends for motorists living in cities that experience frequent flooding or waterlogging.

"Engine Protect Cover is particularly valuable as it covers engine damage caused by water ingress, which is typically excluded under standard policies," said Nitin Deo, Chief Technical Officer at Zuno General Insurance.

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According to Kiran A Kumar, Head of Motor Underwriting at Tata AIG General Insurance, an Engine Secure add-on can cover the repair or replacement of internal engine parts, gearbox, transmission, and differential assemblies damaged by water ingress, subject to policy terms.

For electric vehicle owners, additional protection can be useful as well.

Niharika Saigal, Head of Insurance and In-App Categories at PhonePe, said some insurers also offer battery protection for EVs. She advised owners of flooded electric vehicles not to switch on or charge the vehicle until it has been inspected at an authorised service centre.

Shivendra Pancholi, Executive Director, Affinity Business at Coverfox, also recommends Engine Protect, saying it covers engine damage caused by water ingress or hydrostatic lock, subject to policy terms.

Zero Depreciation and Consumables Cover can reduce repair costs Many policyholders focus on whether a claim is approved, but overlook how much they may still owe after settlement.

One of the largest deductions in a standard claim is depreciation on replaced parts. A Zero Depreciation add-on helps reduce or eliminate these deductions, depending on the policy terms.

Kumar said Zero Depreciation Cover helps lower out-of-pocket expenses by covering depreciation on replaced parts.

Saigal added that the cover allows policyholders to receive the full replacement cost for eligible parts, including plastic, rubber and glass components, without age-based depreciation deductions as per the policy terms.

Experts also recommend the Consumables Cover, which pays for items typically excluded from standard claims. According to Deo, Consumables Cover reimburses the cost of engine oil, lubricants, nuts, bolts and other consumables replaced during repairs.

Pancholi said the cover extends to items such as coolant, screws and filters, which may otherwise have to be paid for by the policyholder even when the main repair is covered.

Return to Invoice offers additional protection for newer cars Another add-on experts recommend, particularly for relatively new vehicles, is Return to Invoice (RTI).

Under standard policy terms, insurers generally compensate policyholders based on the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which accounts for depreciation. RTI bridges that gap by offering a higher payout if the vehicle is declared a total loss, subject to policy terms and conditions.

Saigal said RTI enables the insurer to reimburse the vehicle's original invoice value, including registration charges, road tax, and insurance costs, rather than its depreciated value.